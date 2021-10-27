David Parker to retire end of 2021

Pictured left to right: Mandy Parker, David “Davey” Parker, Stacey Parker and Mike Parker. Davey Parker, 26-year Park employee, will be retiring at the end of 2021. An early open house was held Thursday, October 21 at Melvin Miller Park for the community to thank and congratulate him.

Pictured left to right: Mandy Parker, David “Davey” Parker, Stacey Parker and Mike Parker. Davey Parker, 26-year Park employee, will be retiring at the end of 2021. An early open house was held Thursday, October 21 at Melvin Miller Park for the community to thank and congratulate him. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_Parker-family-LR-Mandy-Parker-Davey-Parker-Stacey-Parker-Mike-Parker.jpg Pictured left to right: Mandy Parker, David “Davey” Parker, Stacey Parker and Mike Parker. Davey Parker, 26-year Park employee, will be retiring at the end of 2021. An early open house was held Thursday, October 21 at Melvin Miller Park for the community to thank and congratulate him. John Coffman Photography