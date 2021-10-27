Walk this way for thrills, chills

Halloween season is upon us, as this decorated home in Urbana displays the way to spooky adventures. Beggars Night in Urbana and most municipalities in Champaign County, including St. Paris, Mechanicsburg and North Lewisburg is Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Christiansburg Beggars Night will be Thursday, October 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Halloween season is upon us, as this decorated home in Urbana displays the way to spooky adventures. Beggars Night in Urbana and most municipalities in Champaign County, including St. Paris, Mechanicsburg and North Lewisburg is Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Christiansburg Beggars Night will be Thursday, October 28 from 6-8 p.m. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_spooky_house.jpg Halloween season is upon us, as this decorated home in Urbana displays the way to spooky adventures. Beggars Night in Urbana and most municipalities in Champaign County, including St. Paris, Mechanicsburg and North Lewisburg is Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Christiansburg Beggars Night will be Thursday, October 28 from 6-8 p.m. Andrew Grimm Photography