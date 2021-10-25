On October 9, the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter took two teams to compete at the Ohio FFA State Soils contest. At a soils contest the FFA members are asked to evaluate the slope, soil texture, soil structure, land-form, and evaluate the risks for four different pits. At each pit they are given twenty minutes to complete this task. They are then asked to complete a general knowledge test and a survey soil test. The participants that competed in the rural soils contest were; Haley Hamby, Hannah Dingledine, Shanna Caudill, and Lucas Schaner.The rural team

placed 35th as a team. The participants that competed in the urban soils contest were; Dani Schipfer, Lilly March, Cami McDonald, and Myah Bandy. The urban soils team placed sixth out of 47 teams.

Mechanicsburg’s FFA advisors are Mrs. Abby Powell and Mr. Cole Riddle.

Rural soils team (left to right ): Lucas Schaner, Shanna Caudill, Haley Hamby and Hannah Dingledine. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_Rural-Soils-Team.jpg Rural soils team (left to right ): Lucas Schaner, Shanna Caudill, Haley Hamby and Hannah Dingledine. Submitted photos Urban Soils team (left to right): Cami McDonald, Dani Schipfer, Myah Bandy and Lilly Marsh. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_Urban-Soils-Team.jpg Urban Soils team (left to right): Cami McDonald, Dani Schipfer, Myah Bandy and Lilly Marsh. Submitted photos

By Dani Schipfer FFA reporter

Info from Mechanicsburg FFA

