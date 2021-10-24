Celebrate autumn with historical games, customs

WEST LIBERTY – Complete your fall festivities with a unique program for children ages five and older at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek on Sunday, October 31 at 2:00 p.m. Activities include games, crafts, and customs popular long ago and still fun today. Activities include making decorations and toys from acorns, corn husks, and kernels or corn; playing games with acorns, bobbing apples on a string, and playing a bean-bag toss inspired by a 19th century poem about autumn.

Sources come from these books published in the past: The Boy’s Own Book by William Clarke, published in 1829, and The Girl’s Own Book by Lydia Maria Child, published in 1834; and the 1882 American Boy’s Handy Book by Daniel C. Beard and the 1887 American Girl’s Handy Book by Lina and Adelia Beard. Although the 19th century books were focused for girls or boys, they contained many of the same activities. All games and crafts presented at this program have been tested and proven to be enjoyable for not only girls and boys, but also for adults.

Historical Games & Customs Celebrating Autumn is sponsored by the (MFH) Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. The activity fee is $5 for anyone five years or older and MFH members receive a 20% discount. Participants who choose to tour Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek after the program, will receive a group discount rate. Visit www.piattcastle.org for rates.

Masks are not required at the outdoor activity, but they are inside the historic house museum. Mac-A-Cheek is located at 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty, OH 43357. For more information call 937-465-2821 or contact Margaret@piattcastle.org.

At Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek

Submitted story

Info from Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek

Info from Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek