PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Sundance! Sundance is the cutest little 3 1/2 month old gray tabby you’ll want to meet. She’s the runt out of a litter of seven kittens and she is as ornery as she is sweet. A lot of love in a little package. Come visit her today at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio. You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Saturday noon until 4 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday. Phone 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Sundance is the cutest little 3 1/2 month old gray tabby you'll want to meet.

Information provided by PAWS.

