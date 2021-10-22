LEGO entries due Oct. 25

The deadline is Oct. 25 for people of all ages to enter the LEGO Building Contest by obtaining registration forms at the Champaign County Arts Council, any of the Champaign County Libraries or on the Champaign County Arts Council website. The “Art All Around Us” themed LEGO Exhibit, built by OhioLUG, can be seen Oct. 11-29 at the Champaign County Library.

Contestants will be judged according to age group: 6 and under, 7-9, 11-12, 13-15 and 16-adult. Prizes will be given to top 3 in each age category. The library will have the building pieces available for anyone to use to create an entry.

Contestants must submit their displays along with their registration form at the Champaign County Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana or the Champaign County Library in Urbana by October 25. Displays will be judged on October 27.

The exhibit is full of local surprises like Crabill’s Hamburgers and the Man on the Monument.

This event is sponsored by Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc and the Grimes Foundation. It is presented by the Champaign County Arts Council in cooperation with the Champaign County Library, Mechanicsburg Public Library, and the St Paris Public Library.

All ages are encouraged to submit a build in the LEGO Building Contest being held in conjunction with the exhibit. Entrants are asked not to use LEGO kits, but to get creative and make their own design to submit for the contest.

The Champaign County Library is located at 1060 Scioto St., Urbana, Ohio. Visit champaigncountylibrary.org for more information.

The Art All Around Us LEGO Exhibit, built by OhioLUG, can be seen Oct. 11-29 at the Champaign County Library. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_1019211309f.jpg The Art All Around Us LEGO Exhibit, built by OhioLUG, can be seen Oct. 11-29 at the Champaign County Library. Submitted photo The Art All Around Us LEGO Exhibit, built by OhioLUG, can be seen Oct. 11-29 at the Champaign County Library. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_1019211309.jpg The Art All Around Us LEGO Exhibit, built by OhioLUG, can be seen Oct. 11-29 at the Champaign County Library. Submitted photo

View the creations at the library