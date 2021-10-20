PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Laney! Laney is a lovely little girl who has been through a lot in her short six months of life. She has had hip surgery and has a bit of a limp, but Laney is happy now and can play like all the other kittens. Come meet this brave heart today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Saturday noon until 4 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday. Phone 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS.

