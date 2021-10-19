Texting emergencies to 9-1-1 now possible

The Champaign Countywide Communication Center is now capable of receiving Text-to-911.

Text to 9-1-1 should only be used in an emergency situation, when placing a call is not possible: For instance, if the caller is hearing and/or speech impaired, or when speaking out loud would put the caller in danger.

Here is what you need to know:

· To place a text to 9-1-1 simply input 911 as your number to text.

· The location information accompanying a text-to-9-1-1 call is not equal to wireless voice call location technology.

· As with all text messages, 9-1-1 text messages can take longer to receive, may be delivered out of order, or may not be received at all.

· Text-to-9-1-1 is not available if you are in a “roaming” situation.

· A text or data plan is required to place a text to 9-1-1 through Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile.

· If texting to 9-1-1 is not available in your area, or is temporarily unavailable, you will receive a message indicating that texting 9-1-1 is not available and to contact 9-1-1 by other means.

· Photos and videos cannot be sent to 9-1-1 at this time.

· Text-to-9-1-1 cannot include more than one person. Do not copy your emergency text to anyone other than 9-1-1. Wait until you are safe to notify others of your situation.

· Do not text and drive.

Voice Calls to 9-1-1 Are Still the Best and Fastest Way to Contact 9-1-1

“9-1-1: Call if You Can, Text if You Can’t”

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_logo.jpeg

Submitted story

Info from Champaign Countywide Communication Center Office of 9-1-1 Director of Communications

Info from Champaign Countywide Communication Center Office of 9-1-1 Director of Communications