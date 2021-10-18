Tax-Aide seeks volunteers

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which provides free tax preparation for senior citizens in Urbana, Springfield, St. Paris and about 225 other communities across Ohio is looking for volunteer tax preparers for next year.

Anyone who does their own taxes on a program such as TurboTax is an ideal candidate for the volunteer opportunity. Volunteers receive IRS-approved training, use IRS-approved computers and are mentored throughout the tax season.

Volunteers save often financially senior citizens the cost of paying a private preparer and provide a calm, reassuring and steady hand in a sometimes stressful situation.

For more information about volunteering, please contact Tax-Aide Administration Coordinator Thomas Beattie at (937) 778-0339 or twbeattie@woh.rr.com or go to the Tax-Aide website www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.

Submitted story

Information from Gerald Tebben

