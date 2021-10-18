Dayton Region Manufacturers Assocation publishes 2021 wage information

DAYTON — The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association (DRMA) has

released its annual Employee Wage and Benefit Survey report.

Results of the 2021 survey help companies determine their competitiveness in the

industry and serves as a standard for hiring best practices. The survey covers current

trends in compensation, employee benefits, work schedules, and recruitment and

retention strategies.

Local manufacturers use the survey to attract and retain new employees. DRMA

president, Angelia Erbaugh, stated, “Paying people fairly is good for business.

Underpay, and employees will eventually look for a better offer. Overpay, and the

payroll budget and profitability will suffer. That is why companies use market data, such

as our Wage and Benefit Survey, to research the value of their jobs. The high level of

interest in our survey is evidence that employers are continuing to compete for and retain

talent, which speaks to their struggle to find enough candidates with the right skill set.”

According to Jim Bowman, owner of Noble Tool, LLC., “The DRMA Wage and Benefit

Survey is a great benchmarking tool for us. We want to offer a total compensation

package that is competitive in the region, and then add to that the exciting teaming

environment that Noble Tool has to offer in order to attract the best and brightest

employees. We want Noble Tool to be one of the manufacturing employers of choice in

the Dayton Region, and the survey supports that goal.”

The survey report is available to DRMA members for $250 and to future members for

$400. To purchase a copy, contact DRMA at (937) 949-4000 or email

SKnoll@DaytonRMA.org.

About DRMA The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association (DRMA) is the voice and advocate for the manufacturing industry in the Dayton Region, providing programming, education, and peer-to-peer connectivity opportunities for members serving the aerospace, agricultural, medical, construction, defense and other markets. It represents over 200 manufacturers and has 340 member companies. Manufacturing in the Dayton Region employs over 123,000 workers earning $8.8 billion in annual payroll. For more information about DRMA, visit www.DaytonRMA.org

