Aviation lecture to be held Oct. 21

Dan Walter will present a program at the Champaign Air Museum, Urbana, on Thursday Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. titled “Privateers of the U. S. Navy.”

Walter will relate the development and actions of the heaviest navy bombers of WWII, the PB4Y-2 Privateers, throughout the Pacific Theater. Included will be a brief history of the first Privateers, the ships and crews who fought in the Revolutionary, 1812, and Civil Wars. His presentation will contain personal stories and photos relayed to him by one Privateer pilot, his father, Lt. jg Joe Walter, who was awarded the DFC and three Air Medals. In addition, 42-year navy veteran, Edwin Corwin, will be on hand to share his experiences flying in PB4Y-2s and later P-3 Orions during the Cuban Missile crisis.

Pictured is a PB4Y-2 Navy bomber in this vintage photo. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_PB4Y-2-1945-Phillipines-VPB-119.jpg Pictured is a PB4Y-2 Navy bomber in this vintage photo. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from Dan Walter

