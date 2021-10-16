Workers from the Champaign County Highway Department are shown in the process of sealing cracks on the Simon Kenton Trail, earlier this week. Work will continue during the week of October 17 and until completed. This project is currently finished south of Edgewood Avenue in Urbana and will proceed into the city on the lower trail, towards the City of Urbana’s Melvin Miller Park and then a short section of the upper trail, behind the airport. It is expected to be completed by October 22, weather permitting.

Please respect the “Road Closed” signs for your safety and to allow the workers to complete the job without interruption. This project is fully paid for from the Simon Kenton Pathfinders’ maintenance fund.

Maintenance work continues on the Simon Kenton Trail this week. Submitted photo

