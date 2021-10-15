Going with the grain

Harvest season is in full swing, with local farmers making the most of the warm, dry weather. In this photo, a cornfield near Mutual is harvested as dusk falls and a bird flies overhead. Dry, but cooler, weather is in the forecast for the next week. As fields are harvested, dust rises in the air and sunset arrives earlier, motorists are encouraged to use extra caution to avoid collisions with farm equipment and unsettled deer populations.

