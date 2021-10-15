OHP to launch three new main campus programs

BELLEFONTAINE – Ohio Hi-Point Career Center (OHP) is providing incoming high school juniors and seniors more career program opportunities on the Bellefontaine Main Campus. Beginning next school year, OHP is offering Criminal Justice and Spa Technologies as two new programs. In addition, the district’s Outdoor Careers program is changing to Heavy Equipment Operations.

The Criminal Justice program is for students who want to serve the community and have a career in public service. Students develop communication, teamwork, leadership, and human relations skills while learning and implementing patrol protocols and tactics through a variety of simulations. Students also study constitutional law and explore a variety of career opportunities in criminal investigations, forensics, emergency response and security. Certifications for the Criminal Justice program include: CPR/First Aid, OC/Pepper Spray, ASP Baton Certification, Taser Certification, Certified Protection Officer, and ORDC Correctional Officer- Provisional.

In the new Spa Technologies program, students dive into skincare practices, makeup application, hair removal, safety, and infection control practices. The new student-run salon on campus will have a dedicated spa area, allowing students to focus on manicures, pedicures, waxings, and facials for customers. Certifications for the Spa Technologies program include a Nail Tech certification and Esthetician (skin care) license.

The Heavy Equipment Operations program covers a variety of pathways for students. The Heavy Equipment Operations course was the most popular elective for OHP students; therefore, the district transitioned the elective to be a full-time program. Students learn to use and maintain a wide range of modern equipment such as excavators, bobcats, and backhoes under actual working conditions. They’ll also be able to service, troubleshoot, and repair the equipment, making them an appealing hire for employers looking for skilled operators. Certifications for this program include: NCCER Level One Heavy Equipment Operation, NCCER Core, Forklift Certification, and Manlift Certification.

In addition, three one-year programs for seniors are being added including EMT, a Nail Tech Certification, and an Esthetician License program.

“These program additions and changes not only serve the student interest the district has heard and seen over the years, but also prepare students to find immediate employment in these career areas,” said Ohio Hi-Point Assistant Superintendent Brad Richardson. “We are appreciative of the community support we’ve received in establishing these programs for students.”

Additional programs on the Bellefontaine Main Campus include Animal Science, Automotive Academy, Construction Trades, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Diesel Technology, Education Academy, Engineering Academy, Graphic and Media Arts Academy, Health Careers Academy, HVAC-Electric, and Welding and Fabrication.

“Students spend half the school day focused on their career program and half the school day completing their required academic courses,” said Superintendent Dr. Rick Smith. “Our students have the opportunity to graduate with industry-recognized credentials, free college credits, valuable work experience, and a high school diploma. Our staff is focused on preparing our students for whatever their “E” is – employment, enrollment, or enlistment,” finished Smith.

The career programs on Ohio Hi-Point’s Bellefontaine Main Campus are open to incoming high school juniors and seniors. There are limited seats available in each program, and an application is required to be reviewed for admission. Ohio Hi-Point’s application for admission launches on Friday, Nov. 19 and can be found online at www.ohiohipoint.com/apply.

Ohio Hi-Point works with 14 school districts in 5 counties. In addition to career programs on the Main Campus, Ohio Hi-Point also has career programs in our partner districts, called satellite programs, exposing students to career skills at an earlier age.

For more information about programs and Ohio Hi-Point’s partnerships, visit www.ohiohipoint.com.

Submitted story

Information from Ohio Hi-Point Career Center.

