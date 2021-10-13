REGULARLY-SCHEDULED LOCAL MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Have a change or update for this monthly calendar? Email UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com with changes.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

•AA meeting info at area53aa.org

•Ask An Attorney Day: Income-eligible can ask legal questions of volunteer attorneys. Contact Volunteer Lawyers Project at 888-346-3857 or tom@gdvlp.org for appointment. Screening and registration required.

•Automatic Data Processing Board: 9 a.m. 2nd Tuesday in March, June, September and December, commissioners’ conference room, Community Center, 1512 S. US Route 68. Call auditor’s office at 484-1600 for agenda.

•Budget Commission: noon 1st Monday, in the county auditor’s office, Ste. B300, Community Center. Call auditor’s office at 484-1600 for agenda.

•Champaign County Democratic Party: 6:30 p.m. 3rd Monday (site TBD)

•County Commission: 8 a.m. Tuesday & Thursday, Suite A100, Community Center, 1512 S. US Route 68.

•Champaign County Historical Society Museum: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Located at 809 East Lawn Ave. (937-653-6721)

•Champaign Co. Republican Women’s Club: 6-7 p.m. last Thursday of month, Champaign County Library

•Veterans Service Commission: 4:30 p.m., last Monday of month, 220 E. Court St. For information call 653-4554.

•Champaign Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors: 9:30 a.m. 3rd Thursday, FSA meeting room, Community Center. To receive notices of meetings, call 937-484-5527.

•Champaign Health District Board of Health: 8:30 a.m. 2nd Wednesday, county Commissioners Boardroom, 1512 S. US Route 68, Ste. Q100, 484-1605.

•Northeast Champaign County Fire District: 6:30 p.m. last Monday, North Lewisburg Municipal building meeting room.

•Maple Grove Cemetery Trustees: 9 a.m. 2nd Tuesday, cemetery maintenance building.

•Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP) board: 7:30 a.m. 3rd Wednesday, Education Service Center, 2200 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Open to public. For info and meeting location details: 937-653-7200.

•NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Family Support Group: 6 p.m., 4th Thursday, Consolidated Care, 1521 N. Detroit St., West Liberty. Call 937 750-1702.

•Free Survivors of Suicide Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., 2nd Wednesday, Consolidated Care, 1521 N. Detroit St., across from Quest Church in West Liberty. For info: 937-599-1975.

•Opiate Task Force: 12:30-2 p.m., first Tuesday, Conference Room C, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. For info: 937-465-1045.

MECHANICSBURG

•Village Council: 6:30 p.m. 1st & 3rd Monday, Municipal Building, 18 N. Main St.

•Our Towne Mechanicsburg: 6:30 p.m. 4th Monday, Mechanicsburg Public Library.

•Mechanicsburg Board of Education: 7 p.m. 2nd Tuesday, Rm. 109.

•Tuesday Hope: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship Church, 4401 Allison Road; for those dealing with addictions, recovery.

•Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees: 6:30 p.m., 3rd Wednesday in the library.

•Mechanicsburg Planning Commission: 8 a.m. 4th Saturday of every other month in municipal building.

NORTH LEWISBURG

•Village Council: 6:30 p.m. 2nd Tuesday, Municipal Building, 60 E. Maple St.

•Triad schools Board of Education: meets at 7 p.m. 3rd Thursday, rotating between school buildings­.

•North Lewisburg Branch of Friends of the Library: 5:30 p.m., 1st Monday of month at library, 161 Winder St.

•Congregate meal site: 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Cherry Arbors, 125 Cherry St., for those age 60 and older. Meal donation suggestion is $1.50. Call Barbara Rose, 937-747-2471, by Wednesdays to reserve Friday meals and for more information.

•Congregate meal site: 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays, North Lewisburg Community Building/Fire Hall. For people 60 years old and older. $1.50 per person. Must call for reservations by Monday: Pat at 937-747-2034.

ST. PARIS

•Village Council: 7:30 p.m. 1st & 3rd Monday, Municipal Council Room, 135 W. Main St.

•Graham Local Schools Board of Education: 6 p.m. 3rd Monday of the month, high school media center.

•St. Paris Public Library Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., second Monday of the month in the library’s Kiser Room.

•JSP Fire District Board: 7 p.m. 2nd Tuesday, fire house.

•Friends of the St. Paris Library: 5:30 p.m. 2nd Tuesday of the month, St. Paris Public Library.

URBANA

•City Council: 6 p.m. 1st & 3rd Tuesday, Council Chambers 205 S. Main St. (Informal Work session: 6 p.m. 4th Tuesday, Municipal Building).

•Urbana Design Review Board: 7 p.m. 4th Monday, municipal building (if agenda items scheduled).

•City Shade Tree Commission: 7 p.m. 2nd Thursday, municipal building.

•Urbana Board of Zoning Appeals: 6 p.m. 2nd Monday, municipal building (if agenda items scheduled).

•Urbana Planning Commission: 6 p.m. 4th Monday, municipal building (if agenda items scheduled).

•Parks and Recreation Board: 7 p.m. 3rd Thursday, park office, Melvin Miller Park.

•Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. 3rd Tuesday, board office, 711 Wood St.

•AA Open Discussion for Men: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Urbana Swedenborgian Church, 330 S. Main St.

•AA Urbana Mad River Group: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Presbyterian Church. Enter through east door.

•AA Urbana Mad River Group #2: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Presbyterian Church, 652-1121.

•AA Urbana 12&12 Open Discussion: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Urbana Swedenborgian Church.

•AA Liberation Lunch Bunch:: noon Tuesday, Urbana Swedenborgian Church, rear door.

•AA Monday Night Women’s Meeting: 6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, Urbana

•AA Tuesday Big Book Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, Urbana

•AA Urbana As Bill Sees It: noon, Friday, Crossway Vineyard Church, Urbana

•AA Friday By Now We Know A Little: 6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, Urbana

•AA Saturday Breakfast Discussion: 9 a.m.,breakfast at 8 a.m., Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, Urbana

•The Table: 6-8 p.m. free community meal, the 14th of each month, The WhereHouse, 110W. Church St.

•Breastfeeding Class: 2:30 p.m. 1st Tuesday, for pregnant moms, hosted by Champaign County WIC.

•Cause Driven Toastmasters Club: noon-1 p.m. Fridays, Champaign Family YMCA. Call Greg at 937-484-3547 for info.

•Urbana Lions Club: 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays, the “Deck,” Melvin Miller Park. All invited to lunch/program. Email abean@crsi-oh.com to reserve spot or learn about club.

•Champaign Co. Friends of the Library: 7 p.m., 1st Tuesday of each month, Champaign County Library community room.

•Champaign Co. Library Book Talk: 7 p.m., 3rd Tuesday of each month, Champaign County Library community room.

•Diabetes Support Group: 4th Monday each month at 6 p.m. on first floor of Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital.

•Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group: 6 p.m. 2nd Tuesday, Mercy McAuley Center conference room, for family or persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Free. To arrange for respite care during meeting: 937-484-6123.

•Mom to Mom breastfeeding group: 10:30-11:30 a.m. 3rd Monday, hosted by Champaign County WIC.

•Weight Watchers: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (weigh-in), 6 p.m. meeting, Senior Center.

•Mood/Anxiety Disorder Support Group: For more info 653-8332 (Pete Floyd).

•PFLAG (Parents Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays): 6 p.m. 2nd Tuesday, check Urbana Area PFLAG Facebook page.

•Fashions to a Tea and Breast Friends Forever: 6:30 p.m. 2nd Tuesday, Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital conference room. Cancer support group for Champaign County residents.

•Champaign County Master Gardeners: 6 p.m., 2nd Tuesday, county Community Center (see directions inside door)

•Urbana Parkinson’s Support Group (for caregivers): 10 a.m., first Monday, Vancrest of Urbana dining room. 937-653-7679.

•Parkinson’s Clinic: 12:30 p.m. Thursdays, Vancrest of Urbana all-purpose room. For info, call Vancrest, 937-653-5291.

•Community Bingo: 2-3 p.m., 2nd Tuesday of each month, Urbana Place Assisted Living, 609 E. Water St. For more info: 937-652-1500.

WOODSTOCK

•Village Council: 6:30 p.m. 2nd Monday, Municipal Building.

ROSEWOOD

•AA Rosewood: noon Wednesday, United Methodist Church, 6543 Rosewood Quincy Road.

TOWNSHIPS

•Goshen Memorial Park Board: 8 a.m. 3rd Saturday, Burnham-Work building at the park.

•Wayne Trustees: 6:30 p.m., 1st & 3rd Monday, Twp. Hall, Cable.

•Wayne Township Park Committee: 5:30 p.m., second Wednesday, Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable.

•Salem Trustees: 7 p.m. 2nd & last Tuesday, Twp. building, 1635 E. Kingscreek Road, Urbana.

•Harrison Trustees: 7 p.m. 3rd Thursday, Twp. House, Springhills.

•Urbana Trustees: 7 p.m. 1st & 3rd Monday, Urbana Twp. Building.

•Mad River Trustees: 7:30 p.m. 1st & 3rd Thursday, Twp. Building, 2773 Vance Road, St. Paris.

•Goshen Trustees: 7 p.m. 1st & 3rd Tuesday, Goshen Twp. Building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg.

•Concord Trustees: 6:30 p.m. 2nd Monday, Concord Community Center, state Route 560.

•Adams Trustees: 8 p.m. 2nd & 4th Tuesday, Adams Twp. Building, Rosewood.

•Jackson Trustees: 7:30 p.m. 1st & 3rd Monday, Twp. Building, Dialton Road.

•Rush Trustees: 7 p.m. 1st & 3rd Monday, North Lewisburg Twp. House.

•Union Trustees: 7 p.m. 1st Monday, 3081 Harper Road, Mechanicsburg.

•Johnson Trustees: 7:30 p.m. 1st & 3rd Monday, Twp. Building, 1938 Apple Road, St. Paris.

WEST LIBERTY

•Village Council: 7 p.m. 2nd & 4th Monday, Municipal Building.

•West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 7 p.m. 3rd Tuesday, high school media center/library.

•AA West Liberty “Liberty” Group: 8 p.m. Friday, Presbyterian Church, 215 W. Columbus St.

•National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): For information call Pete Floyd at 653-8332.

•Journey Christian Cancer Support: 6:30-8 p.m., 2nd Monday, Quest Community Church, 110 South St. For info: 614-827-5882.

•Caregiver Support Group: 2-3 p.m., 3rd Monday, Chapel at Green Hills Community, 6557 S. U.S. 68, West Liberty.