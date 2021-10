The luncheon and program for this event will be held at the VFW DAV BrownRidge Hall and begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 16. Local DAR members and others from all over the state are coming for this celebration. Featured will be many historic displays and artifacts. Among the most historic is an old 45-star American flag that has been carefully preserved. At 2 p.m. the public is invited to an Open House for Tea and to view the many interesting displays.

Submitted story

Info from Becky Shultz

