WL-S names Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem has named the following Seniors of the Month for October:

NAME: Emily Hollar

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Aaron and Kim Hollar

School Activities and Awards: soccer, basketball, track, NHS, student council, key club, link crew, iPad committee

If I were principal for a day: I would order Chick-fil-A for everyone.

Favorite school memory: Winning the state track meet with my teammates.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My older sister Gabby.

Because: Gabby is the hardest worker I know and is always putting others before herself.

Lately, I have been reading: Whatever Mr. Lynxwiler assigns.

My advice to parents: Encourage your kids and always be there for them.

My biggest regret: I don’t have any regrets. My mistakes have made me the person I am today!

Next year I will be: Attending Bowling Green State University to study Speech Pathology and play soccer.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

_____

NAME: Isaac Reames

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: David and Wutko Reames

School Activities and Awards: Soccer, baseball, Link Crew, Key Club, NHS, Calc Club, Honor Roll.

If I were principal for a day: I would set up a teacher – student kickball game.

Favorite school memory: Homecoming week.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents.

Because: They’re great role models and I look up to them.

Lately, I have been reading: Swiss Family Robinson

My advice to parents: I think you’re doing great.

My biggest regret: No regrets.

Next year I will be: Attending an undecided college or in the Air National Guard.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

Submitted story

Info from West Liberty-Salem

