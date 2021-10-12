WL-S names Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem has named the following Seniors of the Month for October:
NAME: Emily Hollar
SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem
PARENTS: Aaron and Kim Hollar
School Activities and Awards: soccer, basketball, track, NHS, student council, key club, link crew, iPad committee
If I were principal for a day: I would order Chick-fil-A for everyone.
Favorite school memory: Winning the state track meet with my teammates.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My older sister Gabby.
Because: Gabby is the hardest worker I know and is always putting others before herself.
Lately, I have been reading: Whatever Mr. Lynxwiler assigns.
My advice to parents: Encourage your kids and always be there for them.
My biggest regret: I don’t have any regrets. My mistakes have made me the person I am today!
Next year I will be: Attending Bowling Green State University to study Speech Pathology and play soccer.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal
_____
NAME: Isaac Reames
SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem
PARENTS: David and Wutko Reames
School Activities and Awards: Soccer, baseball, Link Crew, Key Club, NHS, Calc Club, Honor Roll.
If I were principal for a day: I would set up a teacher – student kickball game.
Favorite school memory: Homecoming week.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents.
Because: They’re great role models and I look up to them.
Lately, I have been reading: Swiss Family Robinson
My advice to parents: I think you’re doing great.
My biggest regret: No regrets.
Next year I will be: Attending an undecided college or in the Air National Guard.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal
Info from West Liberty-Salem