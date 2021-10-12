Local 4-H club receives donation

The Champaign County 4-H Shooting Sports Club recently received money and merchandise totaling $7,700 from the West Central Ohio Friends of NRA and the NRA Foundation in support of their pistol marksmanship program.

The club used this grant to purchase competition air pistols, a 9 mm handgun with red dot scope, targets and centerfire ammunition. The foundation’s continued support allows the club to provide basic and advanced firearm and archery training at minimum cost to club members.

FNRA committee member Ashley Howell is shown presenting a check to the shooting club treasurer, flanked by members and advisors of the 4-H club. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_IMG_0724-2.jpg FNRA committee member Ashley Howell is shown presenting a check to the shooting club treasurer, flanked by members and advisors of the 4-H club. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from Ken McCabe

