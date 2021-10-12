Events of local interest

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, October 13

Champaign County monthly community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1512 South US Highway 68, Urbana. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Urbana City Council Economic Development Committee/Zoning Committee: 5 p.m. in the Urbana Municipal Building, Training Room, 2nd Floor.

Thursday, October 14

Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County 23d Annual Fashions to a Tea: at the Champaign County Fairgrounds’ 4-H building. The evening starts at 5 p.m. with a Silent Auction and Wine Bar and then dinner and a show begin at 6:15 p.m. To buy tickets, use this link: https://tinyurl.com/jvpvbajr.

Terre Haute United Methodist Church Chicken ‘n Noodle Dinner: 5938 state Route 55, Urbana, from 5-6:30 p.m.. The dinner will include Chicken ‘n Noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, choice of apple pie, pumpkin pie or chocolate brownie. This dinner is a drive-thru carry-out for a free will donation.

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: meeting at 9 a.m. on in the EMA office at 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite C103, Urbana, Ohio.

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: at 7 p.m. in the Urbana Municipal Building Training Room on the 2nd Floor, 205 South Main Street, Urbana.

Friday, October 15

No Time To Die: at Gloria Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

DAR Urbana Chapter’s 125th Anniversary celebration: at the VFW DAV BrownRidge Hall with a luncheon, displays and program.

Halloween Bash: returns to Freshwater Farms of Ohio. Live music and great food with hay wagon rides around the fish farm and eco-farmed pick a pumpkin patch, costume contest, bonfire, pirate ship rides to the Kids Spooky Adventure, and the new Wildflower Meadow Maze. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the Spooky Adventure after dark with UV flashlights. Advance tickets for scheduled event rides recommended. Call 937-652-3701, located one mile north of Urbana at 2624 North US Highway 68. Live music on stage with the Johnny O Project, Anna and the Consequences, and Deuce ‘N a Quarter.

Pulled pork dinner and bingo: at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover. Dinner includes a pulled pork sandwich, 2 sides, dessert and a drink. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. Adults cost $8 and kids 12 and under cost $4. Carryout is available. Bingo will start at 7 p.m. $15 includes 12 games and one speed round. Daubers will be available for purchase. For more information, call (937) 368-3700.

No Time To Die: at Gloria Theatre, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

Champaign County Historical Society: at 2 p.m. Walter Burkhard Bauer will be giving a program on his collection of picture postcards from Urbana.

No Time To Die: at Gloria Theatre, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 19

Red Cross Blood Drive: from 2:30-7:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment, call Shari at (937) 631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Wednesday, October 20

Free Community Meal: at Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St., 5 to 6 p.m. Pick up meals at the Kenton Street entrance.

Friday, October 22

Walking tour of Urbana’s Oak Dale Cemetery: There will be four walking tours beginning at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., each tour will be limited to approximately 40 minutes each. The walking tour is not handicap accessible and will require participants to wear comfortable shoes in order to walk carefully in grass and on asphalt. No pets are allowed to attend this event, and the tour will be well-lit but tour goers are encouraged to bring flashlights. To secure yourself a spot, please go online at https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/events.html to purchase tickets directly from the CCPA. Tickets are $10 each.

Saturday, October 23

Halloween Bash: returns to Freshwater Farms of Ohio. Live Music and Great Food, with Haywagon Rides around the Fish Farm and eco-farmed Pick a Pumpkin patch, Costume Contest, Bonfire, Pirate Ship Rides to the Kids Spooky Adventure, and the new Wildflower Meadow Maze. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the Spooky Adventure after dark with UV flashlights. Advance tickets for scheduled event rides recommended. Call 937-652-3701, located one mile north of Urbana at 2624 North US Highway 68. Live music on stage with Dawna, and Peter Madcat Ruth and the C.A.R.Ma Quartet.

Walking tour of Urbana’s Oak Dale Cemetery: There will be four walking tours beginning at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., each tour will be limited to approximately 40 minutes each. The walking tour is not handicap accessible and will require participants to wear comfortable shoes in order to walk carefully in grass and on asphalt. No pets are allowed to attend this event, and the tour will be well-lit but tour goers are encouraged to bring flashlights. To secure yourself a spot, please go online at https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/events.html to purchase tickets directly from the CCPA. Tickets are $10 each.

Monday, October 25

WL-S Meet the Candidate Community Q&A: from 6-7:30 p.m. Hear from the six candidates running for three available seats on the West Liberty Salem Board of Education. The event will be held in the high school cafetorium. There is limited seating of up to 250 people, but a livestream viewing option will be available on the district website at www.wlstigers.org. If you have questions for your candidates, bring them written and give to the moderator prior to the start of the event.

Saturday, October 30

Halloween Bash: returns to Freshwater Farms of Ohio. Live Music and Great Food, with Haywagon Rides around the Fish Farm and eco-farmed Pick a Pumpkin patch, Costume Contest, Bonfire, Pirate Ship Rides to the Kids Spooky Adventure, and the new Wildflower Meadow Maze. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the Spooky Adventure after dark with UV flashlights. Advance tickets for scheduled event rides recommended. Call 937-652-3701, located one mile north of Urbana at 2624 North US Highway 68. Live music by the Hedgehog Band and Hardtackers.

Saturday, November 6

Annual Loft Tour: annual Champaign County Preservation Alliance event in downtown Urbana

Tuesday, November 9

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Monday, November 15

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wednesday, November 17

Free Community Meal: at Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St., 5 to 6 p.m. Pick up meals at the Kenton Street entrance.

Friday, November 19

The Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: at 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office.

Friday, November 26

Holiday Horse Parade: Evening in downtown Urbana. Day-long festivities include carriage rides, caroling, tree lighting, food trucks and Holiday Horse Parade bringing Santa to town in the evening

Tuesday, December 7

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Wednesday, December 15

Free Community Meal: at Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St., 5 to 6 p.m. Pick up meals at the Kenton Street entrance.

Friday, December 31

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana