Veterans’ dinner and dance slated

Tickets are now available for the Champaign County Arts Council’s Veterans Day Dinner Dance being held at the VFW hall in Urbana on Saturday, November 13.

The annual dinner dance is to honor veterans and celebrate those who entertained them.

The event is presented with the support of the Champaign County Memorial Foundation.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the Arts Council office, 119 Miami St. or on the CCAC website. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone with a credit card.

The VFW is located at 220 East Court St., Urbana. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Music and dancing will be from 6-9 p.m.

The versatile 10-piece Bob Gray Orchestra will play a variety of music including ’40s style “Big Band Swing.” The band has been in existence since 1973, and its top-caliber musicians also perform in other musical organizations, including the Dayton Philharmonic and the Springfield Symphony.

Veterans are welcomed to come in uniform.

The gold sponsor is Bundy Baking Solutions.

Silver sponsors are Rosewood Machine & Tool, Skelley Lumber and KTH Parts Industries.

Bronze sponsors include Willman Furniture, Edward Jones Investments, Farmers and Merchants State Bank and Walter & Lewis Funeral Home.

This program is also sponsored by a grant from The Ohio Arts Council, which uses state tax dollars to fund programs such as this to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

For more information, contact the Champaign County Arts Council at 937-653-7557. Office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

To be held Nov. 13

Submitted story

Information from Champaign County Arts Council

