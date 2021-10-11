Mechanicsburg school levy seeks additional funds

MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District has proposed a 3-mill additional continuing permanent improvement property tax levy for the November election.

“We are looking at a continuing permanent improvement levy. We do know that a majority of the funds would come from the levy,” said Treasurer Scott Maruniak.

“This is a new levy. Our other permanent improvement levies stay intact and this is something new,” said Superintendent Danielle Prohaska. “The project will encompass the structure (athletic facility) and also a repair of our roof structure. This is a permanent improvement levy for that facility and continual repair.”

Treasurer Scott Maruniak said the total budget is approximately $6.5 million, with $4.5 for the new building and $1.4 for roof repair and $600,000 for “soft cost.”

The proposed athletic complex will encompass 25,000 square feet with additional classroom space.

If the levy passes, the board of education plans to have the project completed by early summer of 2023. Garmann Miller has been chosen by the board members to take on this project, assuming levy passage.

