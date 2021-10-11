Head-on crash closes U.S. 68

A head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 south of Hickory Grove Road closed the highway on Monday afternoon.

According to witnesses and local reports, one person was transported to a Dayton hospital via CareFlight with serious injuries after the car the person was driving collided head-on with a large truck just after 2 p.m.

Witnesses said the car had been driving erratically through Clark County before the crash in Urbana Township.

The state highway patrol is investigating the crash. No other details were available on Monday night.

A Champaign County Sheriff’s Office cruiser is shown blocking traffic as U.S. Route 68 was closed on Monday afternoon after a head-on crash south of Hickory Grove Road. In the background is a severely damaged car believed to be involved in the head-on crash. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_crash.jpg A Champaign County Sheriff’s Office cruiser is shown blocking traffic as U.S. Route 68 was closed on Monday afternoon after a head-on crash south of Hickory Grove Road. In the background is a severely damaged car believed to be involved in the head-on crash. Andrew Grimm Photography