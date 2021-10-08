PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Jessie James. Jessie is a 4-month-old male orange tabby. He is full of character, this one. He loves to play but also likes his nap time. Jessie will do great in just about any home.

PAWS is still in need of volunteers and foster caretakers.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana.

You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Information provided by PAWS.

