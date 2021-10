CONOVER – A pulled pork dinner and bingo event will be held at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. state Route 36, Conover, on Saturday, October 16.

Dinner includes a pulled pork sandwich, two sides, dessert and a drink. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults and kids 12 and under cost $4. Carry-out is available.

Bingo will start at 7 p.m. $15 includes 12 games and one speed round. Daubers will be available for purchase.

For more information, call (937) 368-3700.