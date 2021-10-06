OHP students teach coding to Graham Middle School students

BELLEFONTAINE – Friday, Oct. 1 marked the kick off of National Manufacturing Month, a month-long campaign aimed to showcase the many pathways within the manufacturing industry.

Ohio Hi-Point’s Engineering Academy students participated by visiting Graham Middle School and teaching the middle school students how to program and code EV3 robots.

Engineering Academy students Logan Instine, Elizabeth Greene, Dominic Newland, Andrew Webber and Briggs Defibaugh worked with small groups of students throughout the day and introduced them to the concepts of programming, explained how the coding program communicated to the EV3 robot, and finally how to program the robot to follow a series of commands. In addition to practicing coding skills, the middle school students also participated in “driving” the robots and racing them against each other.

Students in Ohio Hi-Point’s Engineering Academy have the opportunity to work with CNC machines, 3D printers, FANUC robots, drones, computer systems, and more. Through a partnership with Clark State College, students enrolled in the Manufacturing pathway through the Engineering Academy can graduate with 13 college credits for free. This also serves as a direct pathway into Clark State’s Manufacturing degree programs.

Ohio Hi-Point’s students from Main Campus and the district’s satellite programs plan to participate in Manufacturing events throughout the month.

Logan Instine (in blue), an OHP Engineering Academy student, works with a group of middle school students as they learn how to code an EV3 robot. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_LoganInstine.jpg Logan Instine (in blue), an OHP Engineering Academy student, works with a group of middle school students as they learn how to code an EV3 robot. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from OHP

