Freshwater Farms plans big bash

Freshwater Farms of Ohio, just north of Urbana, is giving guests four chances to celebrate Halloween on consecutive Saturdays – Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30 – with live music, great fall foods and fun seasonal activities.

Freshwater Farms’ Halloween Bash will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day at the farm, 2624 N. U.S. 68, with free admission and parking. Food service will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., live music featured from 4 to 8 p.m., with The Johnny O Project starting the music at 1 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Halloween Bash will feature the specialties from the kitchens of Freshwater Farms, including grilled shrimp, fried oysters, brats, hot dogs and loaded fries. A variety of hot and cold seasonal drinks along with craft beers, wine and margaritas will also be served.

Activities include hay wagon rides around the fish farm, touring the eco-farming areas, a wild flower meadow maze, a pumpkin picking patch, kids crafts with masks and pumpkin decorating, costume contests, and after dark, pirate ship glow rides to the “Spooky Pirate Treasure Adventure.”

Freshwater Farms’ trout-feeding frenzy, critter displays, touch tanks, including the sturgeon petting zoo, and pygmy goats will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Online reservations for haywagon rides and the pirate adventure will be available. Online reservations can be made prior to each festival day at fwfarms.com/shop or by calling 937-652-3701. Seating is limited.

Halloween Bash bands include:

October 9

4-5:30 p.m., Ladies of Longford, performing for over 20 years, serve up a unique blend of contemporary Celtic, traditional Irish and fresh acoustic styles with superb vocal harmonies and musicianship.

6-8 p.m., Dulahan draws on contemporary and traditional Celtic music with subtle hints of roots/Americana music. The four band members combine powerful three- and four-part vocal harmonies with multiple layers of acoustic instrumentation.

October 16

1-3 p.m., The Johnny O Project, led by John O’Lalde, who’s no stranger to Urbana, has returned to Ohio after being a part of the Las Vegas music scene. His trio features classic rock, ‘80s, ‘90s and more. Their high-energy performances have become a favorite among clubs, festivals, private and corporate events.

4-5:30 p.m., Anna and the Consequences conjure up the sounds of a New York cabaret with a song list that spans over 100 years of popular music, including jazz, pop and blues – plus songs from the last decade, performed with a twist, and some saucy originals.

6-8 p.m., Deuce ‘N a Quarter is a hard driving blues machine fronted by the powerful voice and wailing harmonica of Brian Peters. The band’s forte is original music, a respectful tribute to blues legends. The band is completed by Jeffrey Allen’s masterful guitar work, John Sipher’s melodic touch on the keys, Martin O. Brown’s bass groove and the hypnotic pocket of Andre Scott on drums.

October 23

4-5:30 p.m., Dawna is an eclectic rock band from Columbus that pays homage to American roots, blues, jazz and country, creating soundscapes and adventurous imagery that takes listeners on a fun, thoughtful and soulful journey.

6-8 p.m., Peter Madcat Ruth and the C.A.R.Ma Quartet perform traditional and improvisational music, led by Grammy Award-winning Peter Madcat Ruth, who has established an international reputation on the harmonica, playing blues, folk, jazz, country, rock and roll, and world music.

October 30

4-5:30 p.m., The Hedgehog String Band features songwriter Bob Lucas, his daughter, Chloe Manor, and her husband, Chris Westhoff. Not drawing the line at old time traditional music, they also dive into contemporary music. Lucas’s 1972 release, “The Dancer Inside of You,” received a four-star rating from Downbeat Magazine, with two of the songs recorded by Newgrass Revival. Alison Krauss has also recorded Bob Lucas compositions. And he’s admired regionally for his work with Mad River Theater Works.

6-8 p.m., Hardtackers will accompany the festival’s seafood with sounds of the sea – that is, their close harmony renditions of sea shanties, the traditional folk songs of the crews of merchant sailing vessels. They serve up their tunes – old and new – with a good measure of witty banter and history. Based in landlocked Columbus, the Hardtackers say, “We sing songs about seas, lakes, rivers, canals — anything wet.” Even a fish farm.

For more information, visit fwfarms.com/14230-2/.

