Mechanicsburg FFA competes

On September 16, the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter took two teams to compete at the Champaign County Soils contest. At a soils contest the FFA members are asked to evaluate the slope, soil texture, soil structure, landform, and evaluate the risks for four different pits. At each pit they are given twenty minutes to complete this task. They are then asked to complete a general knowledge test and a test based off, and with the use of, the survey soil book. The participants that competed as rural were; Ella Conley, Makayla Casey, Shelby Ritchie, Jack Byerly, Hannah Dingledine, Shanna Caudill, and Lucas Schaner. The participants that competed as urban were; Dani Schipfer, Lilly March, Cami McDonald, Avaley Bostick, Myah Bandy, and Darrell Stacey. The top four scorers that made up each team’s score were; Lucas Schaner, Shanna Caudill, Hannah Dingledine, and Ella Conley for rural, and Dani Schipfer, Lilly Marsh, Cami McDonald, and Avaley Bostick for Urban. Both teams qualified to move on to the district contest on September 28th.

At the district level contest, the participants Haley Hamby, Shanna Caudill, Lucas Schaner, Hannah Dingledine, Ella Conley, and Cameron Moore competed in the rural soils competition with the team placing 5th overall. The participants that competed in the urban soils judging contest were Dani Schipfer, Lilly March, Cami McDonald, Avaley Bostick, Myah Bandy, and Darrell Stacey. The urban soils team placed 1st out of 14 teams. Both teams will be advancing to the state contest on October 9th in Delaware.

Mechanicsburg’s FFA advisors are Mrs. Abby Powell & Mr. Cole Riddle. FFA Reporter Dani Schipfer.

Pictured (left to right) are: Dani Schipfer, Cami McDonald, Darrell Stacey, Lilly Marsh, Hannah Dingledine, Haley Hamby, Shanna Caudill, Cameron Moore, Ella Conley, Avaley Bostick, Myah Bandy & Lucas Schaner. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_burgFFA.jpg Pictured (left to right) are: Dani Schipfer, Cami McDonald, Darrell Stacey, Lilly Marsh, Hannah Dingledine, Haley Hamby, Shanna Caudill, Cameron Moore, Ella Conley, Avaley Bostick, Myah Bandy & Lucas Schaner.

By Dani Schipfer Mechanicsburg FFA Reporter

Submitted by FFA

