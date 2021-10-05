Wreaths Across America nears

Welcome to the third year of the Wreaths Across America celebration here in Urbana and around the USA.

The Urbana Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hopes to help you remember and honor our nation’s veterans and active duty military throughout the year by purchasing a wreath or more to decorate a veteran grave or celebrate our deployed military, wherever they may be.

VFW Post 5451 and DAV Chapter 31 are major partners with the DAR in this effort. Remember that there are many veteran graves with no family available to lay a wreath on their tombstone, so purchase 1, 2, or 3 wreaths for our volunteers to cover as many of those graves as possible.

It is during the holidays that our deployed servicemen and women miss home the most, and there are empty seats at family gatherings. And generally, it is during the holidays, when conflict and strife are replaced by charity and goodwill toward one another.

Participating in the “Wreaths Across America” program is an ideal that reminds us of all our deployed men and women who will not be home for the holidays, and our esteemed veterans who have already passed and have honored resting places in cemeteries across our land. Our mission is to “Remember, Honor, and Teach” by sharing the stories of these heroes and coming together to ensure each person is never forgotten.

Urbana Chapter DAR’s goal is to cover approximately 1,700 veterans graves in Oak Dale Cemetery with a fresh balsam wreath in memory of their service. You can help that happen. The cost of a wreath is $15. Wreath forms are available at the Champaign County Library, VFW Post 5451 and DAV Chapter 31, Chamber of Commerce, the Spotted Cow, the Depot, First Presbyterian Church office, the Champaign County Extension office, the Urbana Senior Center, and Café Paradiso.

Feel free to call Pat Detwiler at 937-465-4446 or 937-597-4446 for additional information. This year’s cut-off date for purchase is November 25.

Help us make this a banner year of gratefulness.

A volunteer walks between rows of gravestones at Soldiers Mound in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, during the 2020 Wreaths Across America Day.

Order now to help place 1,700 decorations

Submitted by Pat Detwiler

Pat Detwiler is the local Wreaths Across America chairperson

