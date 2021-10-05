Urbana FFA Attends Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference

Five members of the Urbana FFA chapter attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference at the Ohio Statehouse on September 29. These members were Kendra Baccus, Nathan Deere, Faith Denkewalter, Jonathan Hildebrand, and Bryce Stambaugh.

The members spent the morning learning about how to advocate for agriculture, and being informed on how to properly discuss important issues.

Members then discussed what being a lobbyist or legislator involved, and divided into two groups to discuss and practice their skills. The lobbyists were given an issue, and had to decide the best way to present their case to the legislators. The legislators then had to listen to the lobbyists’ proposal and decide whether to support or oppose the lobbyist’s bill.

At the conclusion of the morning session, the FFA members had the opportunity to explore the Statehouse briefly before enjoying a luncheon with state representatives or staff from their district and heading home. The day was very educational for the students and allowed them the opportunity to explore the careers of lobbyist or a legislator focused on agricultural issues.

Pictured Left to Right: Jonathan Hildebrand, Bryce Stambaugh, Kendra Baccus, Faith Denkewalter and Nathan Deere. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_20210929_113842.jpg Pictured Left to Right: Jonathan Hildebrand, Bryce Stambaugh, Kendra Baccus, Faith Denkewalter and Nathan Deere. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from Urbana High School

