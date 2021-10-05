WL-S to hold BOE candidate Q&A

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty Salem Board of Education will host a “Meet the Candidate; Community Q&A” on Monday, October 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. Hear from the six candidates running for three available seats on the West Liberty Salem Board of Education. The event will be held in the high school cafetorium. There is limited seating of up to 250 people, but a livestream viewing option will be available on our district website. If you have questions for your candidates, please bring them written and give to the moderator prior to the start of the event. www.wlstigers.org

WL-S will hold Q&A session for the community to get acquainted with BOE candidates. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_Image.jpeg WL-S will hold Q&A session for the community to get acquainted with BOE candidates.

Submitted story

Information from Allison Wygal

Information from Allison Wygal