LUC opens public comment period

The Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning

Commission (LUC) will publish the projects submitted for the SFY2022-2023 Regional

Transportation Improvement Program (RTIP) online for review and/or comment on October 12,

2021. Projects were submitted during a recent application solicitation for the RTIP. The

information will be online at www.lucplanning.com/rtpo.

The RTIP is a four-year planning document developed to reflect the investment priorities of the

Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for the LUC Transportation Planning

Region. This document also serves to reflect the continuing, cooperative planning effort to

advance the transportation needs of the region. It is a comprehensive and financially-constrained listing of regional transportation projects scheduled for implementation within the

next four years. The program of projects included in the RTIP maintains a balance of local and

regional needs and includes projects from all modes of transportation including highways,

transit, rail, bicycles, and pedestrians.

The public comment period is from Tuesday, October 12 to Tuesday, October 26, 2021. A

detailed funding request list and a map of the project locations can be found at

www.lucplanning.com/rtpo. You may also review and/or comment at the LUC office in the

James A Rhodes Conference Center, 10820 St. Rt. 347, East Liberty, OH 43319. Please contact

LUC at 937-666-3431 to schedule a time.

Submitted story

Info from Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission (LUC)

Info from

Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning

Commission (LUC)