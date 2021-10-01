PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Annie Oakley! Annie Oakley is a very sweet little female kitten who loves to be held and just purrs and purrs. She has a little sister and 5 brothers who love to cuddle with her. It might be good to take two together. Come meet them in the Kitty Cove today at Paws Animal Shelter.

PAWS is still in need of volunteers and foster caretakers.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana.

You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Information provided by PAWS.

