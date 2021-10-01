Urbana Grace Church starts Oct. 24

Urbana Grace Church, a new church plant, will be starting monthly services starting Sunday, October 24, 10 a.m. at the Champaign Family YMCA. The YMCA will be the location for future worship services as well.

The new church, a branch of Marysville Grace Church, started as a “lifegroup” at the beginning of 2021. Since January, families from Marysville Grace Church have been meeting in their homes for a weekly Bible study, as they plan the future of the new church.

The church’s mission is to “Love God, love people, follow Jesus,” said Pastor Jordan Millice.

Childrens’ ministry will be available during services. The church plans to have monthly services until February when they hope to begin weekly services. The monthly service schedule is as follows: October 24, November 21, December 19 and January 16 at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, October 2 from 1-3 p.m., the Urbana Grace Church will be hosting a “Family Fall Fest” for the community in order to provide families with a chance to gather and have fun. The event will be located at the Champaign Family YMCA in the shelter house located behind the building.

“Come and join in on the fun this Saturday,” said Pastor Millice. “The weather looks great.”

There will be fall snacks and drinks served. There will be pumpkin decorating and a bounce house for the children among other fall activities. There will be free raffles and contests.

For questions, contact Pastor Millice at jmillice@marysvillegrace.org.

‘Family Fall Fest’ to be held Oct. 2

By Anna Kennedy akennedy@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Anna at (937) 508-2303

Reach Anna at (937) 508-2303