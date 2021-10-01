Chili fest winners announced

The morning was a bit cloudy, but the sun finally broke through the clouds to shine on the 14th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Festival in downtown Urbana on September 25.

Sixteen teams entered the competition to win the grand prize of $1,000 for the best chili in Champaign County. The winning team was “Funky Bovine Chili Co.” with team members, Scott Svancara, Matt Maromonte and Scott Best taking home the first prize trophy and $1,000.

Second place went to “Beth’s Spice Girls.” Shannon Spence, Lisa Miller, Sarah Haggard and Pam Bolton won $500.

Third place went to “Abe Froman’s Sausage Kings of Chicago” and team members Renee Scheuerman, Jennifer Ward, Mike Amstutz and Steve Koons pocketed $300.

Fourth place of $200 went to “Bowls of Steel” team members Scott Mefford and Stacy Mefford.

Coming in fifth place was “Not Yo Momas’ Chili ” with team members Deidre, Emma and Kristin Havens finishing with $100.

In addition to the prize money, all teams were presented with a unique trophy created by Vince Gonzalez.

Additional winners of the day were:

Jalapeno Eating Contest – Alex Wood

2nd Place – Brad Wallace

3rd Place – Tim Levalley

Suck, Chew and Blow Contest – Belle Werner

Best Decorated Booth – “Bowls of Steel” Scott Mefford & Stacy Mefford

2nd Place – “Chubby Buddy’s” Billy Perkins, Tammy Gibson, Butch Suchland and Tracey Suchland

People’s Choice Chili – “Bowls of Steel” – Scott Mefford, Stacy Mefford,

Corn Hole Tournament – “Shake N Bake” – Fred Niece and Hunter Neice

2nd Place –“Lucas & Haddix” – Marvin Lucas and Dan Haddix

3rd Place – “The Paynes” – Phil and Dave Payne

Best Salsa – Tammy Cupps (Donated her winnings to Breast Cancer Awareness)

2nd Place – Kathy Maddy

The Monument Square District wishes to extend a special thank you to the businesses for their sponsorship, the Urbana Jr. High football team for their work in maintaining the grounds and helping with the tear down/cleanup, to Taylor Armstrong for the terrific job as master of ceremonies, to those braving the Dunk Tank and to Bill Bean and his committee for the many months of planning and coordination needed to insure a successful event.

Urbana Mayor Bill Bean (left), the cook-off committee chairman, presents the trophy and $1,000 prize monies to first place Chili Cook-off winning team, the Funky Bovine Chili Co. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_chili.jpg Urbana Mayor Bill Bean (left), the cook-off committee chairman, presents the trophy and $1,000 prize monies to first place Chili Cook-off winning team, the Funky Bovine Chili Co. Submitted photo

Submitted story

From Sandy Gonzalez

From Sandy Gonzalez