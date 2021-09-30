WL-S hosts Homecoming

Front row left to right: Teagan Boyd, Megan Hollar, Emily Hollar, Aubrey Williams, Grace Winters, Megan Adams, Allyson Gaver, and Brittany Neer. Back row left to right: Owen Johnson, Logan Saylor, Isaac Reames, Holden Shafer, and Clayton Fissel. WL-S will host a pregame ceremony beginning at 6:15 p.m. on Friday. Tiger Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. The evening begins with the homecoming court in the parade of Jeeps followed by crowning the 2021 Homecoming King and Queen. Kickoff against West Jefferson is at 7 p.m. The homecoming dance is set for Saturday from 8-11 p.m.

