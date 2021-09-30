Senior Center unveiling Oct. 7

The new Senior Center grand opening and 50-year celebration will be held on Thursday, October 7 at 1 p.m. located at 150 Patrick Ave., Urbana. The event is open to the public. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony and light refreshments.

A “soft opening” ice cream social and flag raising was held for Senior Center members on Friday, September 17.

Membership is open to anyone 55 or older. With the “fair special” still available, membership costs $20 for the remainder of 2021 and all of 2022. To join with a spouse or a roommate, the combined cost would be $35. So far, there are about 650 members.

Many activities are offered including exercise classes, Bible study, tap dancing, movies, bingo and more. Multiple trips and clubs are offered as well.

“Before, in our old facility, there were so many limitations,” said Executive Director Stacy Barnhart. “I am noticing now the members are staying longer. That is the beauty of this building. We have so many different areas you can relax or hang out with friends.”

Barnhart said she found there was a great need for a new senior center after doing research.

“In 2025, 24% of people in Champaign County will be 60 and over,” she said.

The building was built with a .5-mill tax levy. After five years, the levy will be finished and the building will be paid for. To cover operating expenses there is a separate .4-mill tax levy that will need renewed.

The builder was Marker Construction and the architect was Beasley Architecture & Design. The building is 9,153 square feet.

“We are also fortunate enough to be able to offer a food pantry,” said Barnhart. “We gear this towards seniors. They can come once a month and get an entire cart of food with no questions asked.”

The previous longtime location of the Senior Center was in an old church building at 701 S. Walnut St. in Urbana. That location was revived as a church once again when Only Believe Ministries announced it would occupy the space after the new Senior Center opened.

