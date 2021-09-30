St. Paris business has new owners

ST. PARIS – A family business in St. Paris has been sold to a new owner.

Roberts Brothers have been servicing Champaign, Shelby and Miami Counties heating and cooling needs since 1991. They maintain and service all brands of furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, geothermal, boilers and ductless units.

Ken and the late Jack Roberts purchased the existing location from Huffman Sheet Metal in 1991 and changed the name to Roberts Brothers.

In the late 90’s Ken and his wife, Theresa, purchased Jack’s half of the company.

After 30 successful years in business, with numerous industry/local awards, Ken and his wife Theresa are ready to enjoy retirement after selling the business to Bradley Penrod.

New owner

Penrod is a 2005 graduate of Piqua High School and has three boys, age 16, 4 and 2, with his wife Mallia. Bradley graduated with a bachelors degree in Operations Management in 2008 and began his career in contracting.

After 10 years experience in heating and air conditioning Bradley Penrod started preparing to take the Ohio Construction Industry Licensing Board testing to become an HVAC (heating, ventilation, air-conditioning) licensed contractor.

The state license is a requirement for any heating and cooling contractor to be able to purchase HVAC equipment and provide heating and cooling services in the state of Ohio. To sit for the exam the applicant must submit five years of work history/experience and proof of applicable jobs. The test consists of a two-hour, 50-question business law exam and a four hour 100 question heating/air conditioning section.

Bradley passed the state licensing exam on July 23, 2021 and received his license number from the state.

Ken and Theresa Roberts finalized the sale of Roberts Brothers Comfort on Thursday, September 23 to Penrod – fittingly enough, almost exactly on the company’s 30th anniversary.

Pictured from left are Zach Gephart, Gordon Collinsworth, Theresa Roberts, Ken Roberts, Bradley Penrod, Michelle Dowty.

Information from Bradley Penrod.

