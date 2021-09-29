Come sample the Oktoberfest vendors

Oktoberfest is scheduled for Sunday at the Champaign County Historical Society from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 809 E. Lawn Avenue, Urbana.

The following vendors will be featured at this year’s Oktoberfest:

Kingscreek Creations with Custom quality furniture; Creative Foundations with Wood Porch Signs; Sandi’s Silly Stuff with Needlepoint crafts, tissue coversand toys; Family Thyme Crafts with Scarecrows and fall items, hand painted wood items; Necco Foster Care agency; Mad River Joys Custom jewelry, gifts and riverine eggs; Art by Lily Mae paintings and custom rings; Sweet Village Market with hand made baby and toddler clothing and accessories; Joyful Designs Co. with handmade earrings, bracelets, personalized mugs and bags; Renew Repurposed with wood products; Gigi Wise with wreaths, cards, plants, wood items; Ehele Bird Designs with cutting boards, coasters, home décor, furniture; Domestic Divas with quilts, throws, knitted shawls, herbal teas and salves; Alycia’s Custom Candles with soy candles, wax melts, car freshies; Elizabeth Wright with handmade Christmas and Halloween fabric ornaments; Kelly Farms Toys with hair accessories, wooden crafts, chocolates, fudge; Unique Fabric Baskets by Tracey with handmade Fabric, baskets, trivets, and coasters; Just Made by Melissa hand dipped ornaments and resin art; S & J Creations Quilted table runners, appliqued tea towels and seasonal items; Anthony Grace Boutique “Styling” ladies clothing and accessories for all sizes/ages; Country Blessings Craft Shoppe with homemade assorted crafts and apple dumplings; Restyled by B. Diane with repurposed furniture and home accessories; Gale Gheen with primitive wood designs, reindeer, snowmen, scarecrows; Don Richardson, blacksmith with Iron products – demonstration also; We Three Cakes and Crafts with quilts, aprons, Halloween and Christmas décor, ceramics; Paxman Sewing with pet bandanas, cornhole bags, baby items, spirit flags; Pam Moore with wreaths, embroidery and craft items; Mary Rodman with Christian books, button pictures and crochet items; Bellas Primitives with door hangers, burlap bags, tobacco sticks and wood primitives; Homestead by Hinton seasonal home décor, decorations and gifts, jams and seasonings; Madeline Schief with quilted wall hangings, bibs, ornaments and cloth story books; Dill Family Quilted and crocheted items, baby and toddler wear; Sweet Creek Pottery & Such with wheel thrown pottery; Enchanted Designs with handmade candles and wax melts; Awesome Alpaca Accessories Plus with alpaca yarn, mittens, hats, scarves and baby blankets; Grammie Joan Designs with deco-mesh wreaths; Dee Bennett with wood crafts including pens and holiday items; Cynts Scents Makes Sense scented oils for the home and body; Urbana Chapter DAR Promote DAR: community service, wreaths across America; Champaign Quilters Guild with handmade quilts and quilted items; Little C Boutique with hair bows, embroidered felt play masks; Charmed By Sue bracelets, snap jewelry and handmade sparkle shirts; Tabitha’s Endless Earring & More with handmade Jewelry; Mulberry Street Crafts dog beds, tie dye shirts, hoodies, barrettes and hanging towels; 2 Crafty Sisters hand crafted home décor, comfort dolls and seasonal décor; With You in Mind fleece scarves, OSU, doggie coats, knit hats and scarves; Parsons’ Woodcrafts yard decorations, shelves, fences and wood crafts.

Special food vendor will be Schmidt’s Food Truck with their authentic German food.

Sertell Chiropractic will be doing posture screening.

Boy Scout Troop #258 will be helping with set-up and tear down for the event.

The Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance will host group activities, train trip and cemetery tour.

For inquiries, call (937)-653-6721 or visit www.champaigncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

Schmidt's Food Truck will be serving authentic German food during Sunday's Oktoberfest.

Submitted story

Information from Sandy Gonzalez

