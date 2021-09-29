Board of DD attends Self-Advocacy Conference

The Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities, individuals served by the board and Creative Foundations, attended a conference on September 24 in Miami County. The event was a partnership among seven county boards of developmental disabilities in the west central Ohio region, including Shelby, Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Miami and Preble.

“My Story, a Journey into Self-Advocacy” was the theme of the conference. It was designed to encourage and increase knowledge of people with developmental disabilities on ways to advocate for themselves.

Guests at this year’s event heard presentations on healthy lifestyle choices from inspirational speakers. Participating speakers were Kari Taylor from the Cornerstone of Help Counseling Center, Alisha Barton from the Ohio State University Extension, and registered yoga teacher Megan Barhorst, Behavior Support Coordinator from Riverside/Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Aside from an annual conference, the Regional Advocacy Group holds regular monthly meetings to discuss a variety of topics, strengthen their self-advocacy skills, and stay educated about their rights. It is also a great way for individuals with disabilities to connect with friends.

If you are a person with disabilities and want to participate in the Regional Advocacy group, contact the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities at (937) 653-5217.

Information from Amy Kerrigan

