Pumpkin Walk to be held Oct. 7-9

Urbana’s 4th annual Pumpkin Walk will be held Thursday, Oct 7 through Saturday, October 9.

Sponsored by the Downtown Urbana Merchants, this event is a shop-hop to 18 participating businesses. Shoppers receive a passport which allows them to claim a free gift or voucher as they visit the shops.

Tickets are $20 presale and $25 the days of the event. Shoppers may complete the event in one day or spread the shop-hop over 3 days.

Tickets can be obtained at Lily’s Garden, Oxner’s General Store, the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce or online through the Facebook event page @shopurbana.

Information from Mary Manoloff

