COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, September 29

Community Informational Meeting about Land Banks: from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center Auditorium, 1512 South US Highway 68 Urbana, OH 43078.

Blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Quest Community Church Fellowship Hall, 110 South St., West Liberty. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Friday, October 1

Addams Family 2: at Gloria Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

8th annual living history event: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek, 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty

CANCELLED — Flying Lab Fish Fry Fundraiser: Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana. Pre-sale tickets are $8. Day-of tickets are $10. Contact Elton Cultice at (937) 652-4319 for more information.

OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County Game Watch Party: 3-8 p.m. at La Palma Restaurant (1629 E. state Route 29, Urbana) to cheer on the Buckeyes when they battle Rutgers. Party in the back room with access to the restaurant’s food and bar. RSVP by Wednesday, Sept. 29 to Julie Balmer at 937-653-7401 or jbalmer@woh.rr.com

Addams Family 2: at Gloria Theatre, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 3

Oktoberfest: Champaign County Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 809 E. Lawn Avenue, Urbana

The annual Life Chain Witness Against Abortion: will be held on Monument Square, Urbana, from 2-3 p.m. Attendees should pick up signs at the Champaign County Right to Life office, 122 Miami St., West Front, before 2 p.m. Refreshments at the office follow the Witness.

Addams Family 2: at Gloria Theatre, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 5

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Thursday, October 7

Senior Center Grand Opening and 50-year celebration: 1 p.m. located at 150 Patrick Ave., Urbana. The event is open to the public.

Saturday, October 9

Furry Scurry 5K, 10K, 1 Mile Fun Run and Mut Strut: begins 9:30 at the Depot Coffee House. Proceeds benefit His Hands Extended Sanctuary. For more information, call (937) 726-2379 or email Lisa Blake at lisablake160@yahoo.com.

Halloween Bash: returns to Freshwater Farms of Ohio. Live Music and Great Food, with Haywagon Rides around the Fish Farm and eco-farmed Pick a Pumpkin patch, Costume Contest, Bonfire, Pirate Ship Rides to the Kids Spooky Adventure, and the new Wildflower Meadow Maze. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the Spooky Adventure after dark with UV flashlights. Advance tickets for scheduled event rides recommended. Call 937-652-3701, located one mile north of Urbana at 2624 North US Highway 68. Live music on stage with the Ladies of Longford and Dulahan.

Sunday, October 10

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. located at 510 Washington St., St. Paris.

Tuesday, October 12

Champaign County Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 10:45 a.m. at the new Senior Center. Included is a tour, free lunch and bingo. Lunch reservations must be submitted by October 7. To make reservations, call (937) 653-7777 or (937) 215-3478.

Council Rules Committee Meeting: at 3:00 p.m. in the Police and Fire Training Room in the Municipal Building in Urbana.

Thursday, October 14

Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County 23d Annual Fashions to a Tea: at the Champaign County Fairgrounds’ 4-H building. The evening starts at 5 p.m. with a Silent Auction and Wine Bar and then dinner and a show begin at 6:15 p.m. To buy tickets, use this link: https://tinyurl.com/jvpvbajr.

Saturday, October 16

DAR Urbana Chapter’s 125th Anniversary celebration: at the VFW DAV BrownRidge Hall with a luncheon, displays and program.

Halloween Bash: returns to Freshwater Farms of Ohio. Live Music and Great Food, with Haywagon Rides around the Fish Farm and eco-farmed Pick a Pumpkin patch, Costume Contest, Bonfire, Pirate Ship Rides to the Kids Spooky Adventure, and the new Wildflower Meadow Maze. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the Spooky Adventure after dark with UV flashlights. Advance tickets for scheduled event rides recommended. Call 937-652-3701, located one mile north of Urbana at 2624 North US Highway 68. Live music on stage with Anna and the Consequences and Deuce ‘N a Quarter.

Sunday, October 17

Champaign County Historical Society: at 2 p.m. Walter Burkhard Bauer will be giving a program on his collection of picture postcards from Urbana.

Wednesday, October 20

Free Community Meal: at Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St., 5 to 6 p.m. Pick up meals at the Kenton Street entrance.

Saturday, October 23

Halloween Bash: returns to Freshwater Farms of Ohio. Live Music and Great Food, with Haywagon Rides around the Fish Farm and eco-farmed Pick a Pumpkin patch, Costume Contest, Bonfire, Pirate Ship Rides to the Kids Spooky Adventure, and the new Wildflower Meadow Maze. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the Spooky Adventure after dark with UV flashlights. Advance tickets for scheduled event rides recommended. Call 937-652-3701, located one mile north of Urbana at 2624 North US Highway 68. Live music on stage with Dawna, and Peter Madcat Ruth and the C.A.R.Ma Quartet.

Saturday, October 30

Halloween Bash: returns to Freshwater Farms of Ohio. Live Music and Great Food, with Haywagon Rides around the Fish Farm and eco-farmed Pick a Pumpkin patch, Costume Contest, Bonfire, Pirate Ship Rides to the Kids Spooky Adventure, and the new Wildflower Meadow Maze. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the Spooky Adventure after dark with UV flashlights. Advance tickets for scheduled event rides recommended. Call 937-652-3701, located one mile north of Urbana at 2624 North US Highway 68. Live music by the Hedgehog Band and Hardtackers.

Saturday, November 6

Annual Loft Tour: annual Champaign County Preservation Alliance event in downtown Urbana

Tuesday, November 9

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Monday, November 15

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wednesday, November 17

Free Community Meal: at Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St., 5 to 6 p.m. Pick up meals at the Kenton Street entrance.

Friday, November 26

Holiday Horse Parade: Evening in downtown Urbana. Day-long festivities include carriage rides, caroling, tree lighting, food trucks and Holiday Horse Parade bringing Santa to town in the evening

Tuesday, December 7

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Wednesday, December 15

Free Community Meal: at Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St., 5 to 6 p.m. Pick up meals at the Kenton Street entrance.

Friday, December 31

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana