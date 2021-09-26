Land Bank informational meeting is Sept. 29

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., a Community Informational Meeting regarding Land Banks will be hosted at the Champaign County Community Center Auditorium. This auditorium is located at 1512 S. U.S. Route 68 Urbana, OH 43078. This meeting is open to the public and all community stakeholders within Champaign County are encouraged to attend.

County land banks, also known as county land reutilization corporations, are non-profit organizations authorized by Ohio Revised Code. Presently, 62 out of 88 counties have established land banks, and Ohio law permits the establishment of land banks in every county in Ohio. Champaign County currently does not have a land bank. This meeting is intended to only provide information, answer questions, and continue dialogue within the local community regarding a land bank.

Guest speakers for this meeting include Jim Rokakis, Senior Advisor for Land Banks for the Western Reserve Land Conservancy, and Ethan Harris, Director of Development for Clark County and Executive Director of the Clark County Land Bank. Jim Rokakis, a former Cuyahoga County Treasurer, was instrumental in the establishment of modern land banks back in 2008 when the state legislature passed a bill to allow for the creation of a new model of land bank under Ohio law. In his position as Director of Development for Clark County, Ethan Harris also serves as Executive Director of the Clark County Land Bank which has been active in redevelopment projects within that county.

In addition to the information provided by the guest speakers regarding land banks, Champaign County Auditor, Karen Bailey, and Champaign County Treasurer, Robin Edwards are also scheduled to speak. Bailey will provide information regarding the property taxation process. Edwards will outline the process regarding collection of property tax delinquencies, including the county’s current and continued efforts to address property tax delinquencies in Champaign County.

