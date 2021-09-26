M’burg library October activities

MECHANICSBURG – Saturdays, October 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Anime Club ages 13 and up. Do you enjoy the art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime? Are you looking for a group to fan girl/boy about your favorites? Looking for new series to enjoy? If you have answered yes to any of these questions then Anime Club at the Library is the group for you. Anime Club meets every Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesdays, October 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: Story Time ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Quilt Guild for all ages. Bring your sewing machine and work on a project while exchanging ideas and tricks to quilting!

Monday, October 11, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Explorer’s Club ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. Explorer’s Club meets on the second Monday of every month from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Each month we will explore a different topic. In October, we will explore the History of Halloween!

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: 3D Pumpkin Craft all ages. Decorate your home for fall with this three-dimensional paper pumpkin craft.

Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Lego Club ages 5 – 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Thursdays, October 14, 21, and 28, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Art Class with Lisa all ages. Come make a masterpiece with Lisa Ware!

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Harry Potter Kahoot Trivia all ages. Show off your Harry Potter knowledge at trivia. Please download the Kahoot app before coming.

Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Generation Next: A Very Emoji-onal Craft ages 11 – 18. Paint mason jars to look like emoji’s. Perfect for storing pencils, pens, etc.

Monday, October 25, 2021 from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Generation What’s Next ages 11 – 18. Create your very own spine tingling fun and escape from reality.

Monday, October 25, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Book Chatter ages 18 and up. Come talk about books. Either what you are currently reading or a favorite book.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Youth Halloween Party ages 2-18. Come make spooky crafts to add to your Halloween decorations!

At-Home COVID-19 Tests – The Mechanicsburg Public Library is excited to provide free COVID-19 at-home tests through curbside pickup. To use a test kit, you must have access to the internet and either a smart phone/tablet with a camera or a computer/laptop with a webcam. Anyone can access a free test during operational hours. Patrons may request more than one test (limit of five tests per family). Thanks to support from the Ohio Department of Health and its partnership with Abbott and eMed to bring rapid, reliable testing into the home.

Beanstack – Register Now. Download the Beanstack Tracker app or visit www.mechanicsburgohlibrary.beanstack.com. Complete your goal.

Curbside Click & Collect Service – A service available through the SEO Libraries app. Curbside Click & Collect is an easy way to pick up items on hold via curbside service. Look for the Click & Collect button on the Holds section of your app. You can begin the process for eligible items and let us know when you arrive at the library all through the app – no phone call required.

Homework Help – All ages. The Mechanicsburg Public Library will be offering homework help for all ages. This service is free.

Hoopla Digital – A service now available that includes instant access to over 500,000 eBooks, audiobooks, comics, streaming video (movies & television shows), and streaming music. Mechanicsburg patrons can borrow 10 items per month. Download the Hoopla Digital app for iOS, Android, or Kindle Fire or visit the Hoopla website to make an account with your library card and get started! If you don’t have a library card, you can get a digital card online. Hoopla is also compatible with Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Roku. Please call or stop by the library if you have questions about Hoopla.

Hotspots – Mechanicsburg Public Library is pleased to announce our Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot lending program which will help make information more accessible to community members. The Mobile Hotspot lending collection provides patrons greater access to the Internet away from the library and furthers the Library’s mission to support the informational, educational, economical, cultural, and recreational development of Mechanicsburg. Hotspots may be checked out for two weeks (14 days) by patrons age 18 and older. To request a Hotspot, please call or stop by the library.

Wireless Printing – We are pleased to announce that we have installed Princh, a wireless document.

Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information on any of these services.

