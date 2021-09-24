Fashions to a Tea is Oct. 14

Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County will present the 23d Annual Fashions to a Tea: Welcome to the Roaring 20’s on October 14.

The event will be located at the Champaign County Fairgrounds’ 4-H building. The evening starts at 5 p.m. with a Silent Auction and Wine Bar and then dinner and a show begin at 6:15 p.m. The event will feature several breast cancer survivors along with committee members modeling fashions to show hope and encouragement to others. The speaker is a Champaign County native and breast cancer survivor, Michelle Lang Schock. Tickets are $20 each and available through the event ticketing website Eventbrite.

This is the Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County annual fundraiser to provide help for anyone who resides or works in Champaign County with breast-related issues. This year the organization has given eight $500 blessing checks to help several individuals in the county who are going through treatment. The organization has given 20 comfort bags to individuals to encourage, educate and support in their time of need, and has had two people who have needed house cleaning – made possible by the funds raised by the organization. The more money raised, the more people who can be helped during their time of need.

Diamond sponsors for the event are Mercy Health of Urbana, Farmers and Merchants Bank (formerly Perpetual Federal Savings Bank), American Legion Post #238 and Dave Kehl Chevrolet. The Emerald Sponsor is K Family Concessions and Ruby Sponsors are Darby Dental Smiles, Winners One Stop and Park National Bank.

