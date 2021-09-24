PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Lady! Lady is a 6-month-old spayed female tiger kitten, and a bit of a tom-boy; she just loves to play. Lady also likes being held now and again. She gets along well with the other kittens and she’d love to have a friend to snuggle with. Come visit and meet her today

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana.

You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Lady is a 6-month-old spayed female tiger kitten. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_lady.jpg

Information provided by PAWS.

