PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter
Meet Lady! Lady is a 6-month-old spayed female tiger kitten, and a bit of a tom-boy; she just loves to play. Lady also likes being held now and again. She gets along well with the other kittens and she’d love to have a friend to snuggle with. Come visit and meet her today
Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana.
You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.
Information provided by PAWS.