Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital receives donations from Field of Flags Tribute

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital was proud to have been the recipient of the proceeds from the third annual Honor Field, an event hosted by Walter and Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services that was held earlier this year.

In May, the hospital lawn was turned into a sea of red, white and blue during the annual event, which honored area first responders. Each 3-by-5 foot flag represented a visible reminder of the sacrifice made by our local heroes.

This year’s proceeds of more than $2,200 was given to the Mercy Health Foundation Clark and Champaign counties to benefit Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to let our local healthcare professionals know we appreciate them and all they are doing for our community,” says Frank Lewis, owner Walter & Lewis Funeral Home. “This is just a small way for us to show our appreciation and let them know we think they are heroes.”

In its first year, the proceeds from the Honor Field was used to purchase carbon masks for the Urbana Fire Department. In each of the last two years, the donation has been directed towards Mercy Heal – Urbana Hospital to support local nurses and physicians.

Since its inception, Honor Field has raised $10,000 to support those who are dedicated to serving the community.

“Honoring the heroes who, for the last 19 months have battled everyday against the COVID-19 pandemic is something in which we take great pride,” said Kristy Kohl-McCready, president, Mercy Health Foundation of Clark, and Champaign counties. “Each and every healthcare worker, first responder, and other essential employees deserve to see the gratitude we hold for them in the community.”

The organizations responsible for the donation are Medicine Shoppe, Champaign Dental Group, Jean & Lewis B. Moore Foundation, Grimes Foundation, Bundy Baking, Roby Monuments, People’s Bank, VFW Auxiliary Post 5451, VFW Post 5451, and DAV Post 31.

Pictured are Kristy Kohl-McCready (Left) and Frank Lewis. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_mercy.jpg Pictured are Kristy Kohl-McCready (Left) and Frank Lewis. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Mercy Health

Info from Mercy Health