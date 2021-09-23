Downtown cooking up fun on Saturday

Start your day at the 14th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival/Hoopla Parade this Saturday by enjoying a pancake breakfast served by the members of the Masonic fraternity at the Masonic Temple, 222 N. Main St., Urbana.

Serving hours are 8-11 a.m. Donations are encouraged and all donations will be given to the Champaign County Special Olympics committee. The Masonic community has been an integral part of Champaign County since 1809 and their participation is a visible sign of their commitment to the community.

To encourage family attendance, the festival committee offers an area dedicated to children’s activities. Lois Monroe has put together games and prizes to entertain the youngsters and all at no charge. The Kids Zone is located on East Court Street behind the Dunk Tank and will be open from 1-4 p.m.

The “Dunk Tank” is a crowd pleaser and is open to all ages. Volunteering to be “dunked” are: Corey Thompson, Jennifer Payne, Fire Chief Dean Ortlieb, Jay Randolph and Patrick Trenor. Chairmen Lynette and Charlie Moody guarantee an afternoon of fun at “The Beth Adair Memorial Dunk Tank.” Don’t miss your chance to “dunk” your favorite or not so favorite person.

The Cornhole Tournament led by Mark Hall is highly competitive and continues to draw the best players in the area. The tournament is limited to 32 teams and is a great opportunity to watch the “pros” compete.

In addition to the above events, the Hoopla Parade, featuring the Antioch Shriners and their miniature vehicles, musical entertainment by DJ Tim Lamb, great food and contests promise a day of fun for the whole family.

