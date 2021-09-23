Annual Bike Tour event a success

The 2021 Simon Kenton Bike Tour on September 12 was a financial success and also had great turnout with 181 registered cyclists, 20 of them virtual riders.

“We had great weather, few glitches and the food trucks after were a great hit,” said Simon Kenton Pathfinders’ Jim Cook.

“Cyclists especially liked getting their photo taken at the butterfly mural at the West Liberty trail head,” he said. “The Pathfinders are especially grateful to the family members of Betsy Bohl, who were our primary sponsors, as well as all of our sponsors and donors.”

Bicyclists on recumbent models are shown during the recent Bike Tour. The family members of Betsy Bohl gather during the event in their role as main sponsors of this year's tour. Riders pose with the butterfly mural at the West Liberty trail head during the tour.

Submitted story

Information from Simon Kenton Pathfinders

