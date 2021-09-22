Interpretive WWII Living History Program at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek

WEST LIBERTY – The eighth annual living history event will be held free on the grounds at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek on Saturday, October 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the Greater Ohio Living History Association, WWII US Mech Forces HQ return for a program called, GIs and Jerry, Life at the Front. New demonstrations are added each year in this event which focuses on how the troops lived on the front lines during the Moselle campaign in France in the fall of 1944.

This year, the program will feature multiple divisions including HQ, US Mech Forces A Co., 143rd IR, 36th ID (US), Deuxieme Blindee Division (2nd Armored, French), 100th Jager Division (German) and 801st Air Evacuation Squadron, 5th US Army Air Force.

American infantry and mechanized forces will be present along with US Medical personnel. See an American command post and battalion aid station, the local French resistance assisting the GI’s and German infantry men trying to slow the steady, relentless American advance. Interact with troops from both sides in their “down time” between combat actions. Patrols and skirmishes may occur at any time.

This program is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities with support from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation. Additional donations, memberships and sponsorships are welcome.

The outdoor event will be held rain or shine. Between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans and members of U.S. peacekeeping services will be given free admissions to tour Mac-A-Cheek Castle where masks and social distancing are required.

Regular admission fees apply to all others who wish to tour the historic house museum located at 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty, OH 43357.

Visit www.piattcastles.org or write to Margaret@piattcastle.org for more information.

