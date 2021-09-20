Oktoberfest is coming

Sandy Gonzalez and Dick Virts (pictured), co-chairs of the Oktoberfest Committee, ask that you save the date of October 3 to attend the 49th annual Oktoberfest at 809 East Lawn Avenue in Urbana. Look for more details about the event in the coming weeks.
